Where was the honor?
I am writing to express my supreme disappointment in the actions of President Donald J. Trump this Veterans Day. The Nation has observed Nov. 11 as a day to honor those who have served our country to protect for our freedoms.
The moment of remembrance is 11:11:11. The 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of November.
I watched live television of President-elect Biden and his wife paying their respects at the appointed moment. Where was our Commander in Chief? He didn't arrive at the Tomb of the Unknowns until 11:23 a.m. All the while military representatives, band and guests stood in the rain. This is yet another example of how little respect outgoing President Trump has for our military brothers and sisters, and the customs and traditions we veterans hold in the highest regard.
Mr. Trump – I'm a proud U.S. Navy veteran and I voted, but it wasn't for you.
Robert Wasielewski
Williamsburg