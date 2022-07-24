4th District candidate shows community commitment
I have known Scott Hardy for many years and have been impressed by his long history of public service: His tenure on the TCAPS Board of Education, Grand Traverse Planning Commission, Traverse City Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee and nonprofit boards of directors.
Scott’s continuing commitment to community is evidenced by his candidacy for the 4th District’s Grand Traverse County Commission seat.
Scott will focus on the needs of his constituents, not on partisan politics. Grand Traverse County needs his visionary leadership and experience.
Please vote for Scott on Aug. 2.
Jan Warren
Traverse City
