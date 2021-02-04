Be respectful
Working for the common good requires respectful behavior, encouraging diverse opinions and civil discourse.
Elected officials have a moral and ethical responsibility to be respectful of all opinions and protect the safety and security of the community. While displaying his gun may not be illegal, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous brought his gun into public view to make a personal statement in response to a citizen expressing her opinion, her First Amendment right. Clous’s action and board Chairman Rob Hentschel’s laughing at his action are despicable.
The Grand Traverse County Code of Ethics mandates that county employees and appointed and elected officials conduct themselves with the highest personal and professional standards to promote public confidence and avoid appearance of improper conduct. Both men violated this county code.
Both men should have the decency to resign. If not, they must be removed from office. We should not tolerate ongoing bullying and intimidating behavior from any elected officials, not especially the chair and vice chair of the board.
Patricia Warner
Traverse City