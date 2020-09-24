Humphreys will bring integrity
In times where integrity and transparency are under fire every day, I'm thrilled to support Flournoy Humphreys for Traverse City Area Public Schools board. Flournoy will bring the required and desired integrity and transparency to the board that has been questioned and has created a lack of stability within its members.
Our children deserve representation on the TCAPS Board that has their best interest at heart, not personal self interest. Flournoy will bring that perspective and the servant leadership we desperately need.
Please vote on Nov. 3 and consider your vote for Flournoy as a means to recreate a TCAPS board that we know will be the best representation for our children.
Cindy L. Warner
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.