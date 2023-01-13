Reporter's work deserves praise
I am writing to commend reporter Grace George on the excellent article about efforts to repurpose the former Platte River School building (Road Commission seeks Platte School proposals, Dec 17, 2022). Forgive me for not writing sooner. Holiday travel and family activities diverted my attention.
I have read a number of stories that I had direct knowledge of and often found inaccuracies. Not so in this case. This report was well-written, accurate and inclusive of many relevant details.
It clearly showed the effort that the reporter put into getting the story, getting it right and covering all pertinent aspects. We had a meeting on the subject on the morning that the story was published. The fortuitous timing helped to illustrate the importance of the project to the principals involved as well as publicizing the news to the wider community.
Thank you, Grace George, for your good work. I am pleased to know that you are contributing to our local media and look forward to reading more of your skillful reporting.
Bill Ward
Honor
