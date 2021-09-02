Talk about GT County's ARP money
I am writing to lend my support to the informative letter written by Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia in her recent "Time for commission to refocus and look ahead." The opinion column is regarding opening up conversation on how the $18.2 million in ARP (American Rescue Plan) funding Grand Traverse County received will be spent.
The ARP (the way I understand it) was designed to help address "both COVID's direct impacts or problems exacerbated by the pandemic." The ARP passed in March 2021.
While there are always going to be "polarizing topics" to discuss, focusing on the ARP funding distribution should be top priority. So as Ms. Coffia advised readers to ask, what is the commission planning to do with that $18.2 million in ARP money? And when?
J. Ward
Williamsburg