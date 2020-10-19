Roth listens to constituents
When I look for qualities in a leader I look for someone who is selfless and is very concerned about the needs of the community.
This is what I see in John Roth, and that’s why I am excited to vote for John this November. John is a family man who has a history of serving this community. When he was on Grand Traverse County Parks and Rec board he went above and beyond to make Grand Traverse County better for everyone who lives here. As state representative I know he will continue this tradition. John makes a person feel important and listens.
Melissa Ward
Traverse City
