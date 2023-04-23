Thanks for keeping residents informed
We are blessed to have local news outlets and journalists at the Traverse City Record-Eagle, IPR News, Northern Express/Ticker, Glen Arbor Sun, Leelanau Enterprise, Grand Traverse Band news and, more broadly, Bridge Michigan.
A recent webinar with these journalists illustrated the value of these watchdogs of public entities, but also as the illuminators of our neighbors’ lives in sports, music, culinary activities and more.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners chairperson recently expressed that, because there have been no complaints about about some of the commission’s actions, in particular, questionable per diem policies, then why bother examining the practices. As if personal ethical considerations mean nothing? Thanks to Record-Eagle and Grand-Traverse Dems Beacon writers, who have brought current per diem practices to light, citizens can now consider what they think about this non-partisan issue and let our county commissioners know how they feel.
Thank you to Commissioner Ashlea Walter for attempting to improve current policy; at least now there will be an ad hoc committee examining per diem payments.
Our gratitude to local journalism for keeping us informed.
May it continue to be so.
Christine T. Walter
Traverse City
