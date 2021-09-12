Reasons to mask
I wear my mask in public for three reasons: 1. Humility: I don’t know if I have COVID, but I know people can spread the disease before they have symptoms. 2. Kindness: I don’t know if the person I am near has a child or other loved one battling cancer or cares for elderly parents. 3. Community: I want this community to thrive, businesses to stay open, employees to stay healthy.
Taking offense to Commissioner Rob Hentschel’s comments in the Aug. 27 edition of this newspaper I must reply — I am not “terrified” of COVID, because I do my own research and find valid, well-researched answers and data for my concerns about how to act living in a shared community during this pandemic. Myself and others are not members of a “mask cult.” I am a citizen of a city, state and country trying to be responsible for my own and others’ health and welfare.
I honor and respect the work of our Grand Traverse County Health Dept. staff who work tirelessly to help keep citizens of this area healthy. I encourage everyone who is curious about life and being a responsible citizen to watch this clip from an infectious disease consultant at Munson: https://youtu.be/w4NXCS0fxdQ.
Christine T. Walter
Traverse City