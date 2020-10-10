Dismayed by behavior
While we wish recovery for our president, his family and others in contact with the infection, we're dismayed by actions in Washington. Where are the responsible, clear-thinking adults?
President Donald Trump's doctors said his condition was worse than told to the public. Trump didn't reveal his first positive result and told Fox News "he was awaiting his test result, which was in fact a follow-up test” (New York Times).
Trump didn’t alert us in January about the seriousness of coronavirus, which would impact millions.
A still-infectious president waved to supporters near the hospital. Where are the responsible, clear-thinking adults? Remember this when voting this November.
Christine and Richard Walter
Traverse City
