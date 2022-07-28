Consider these issues when casting ballots
My maternal grandparents came to the United States in the early 1900s from what is now Slovakia and Germany. Seeking better lives and opportunities, they worked hard, became U.S. citizens, contributed to the American economy and raised their family.
They knew their citizenship brought responsibilities and rights. Their right and commitment to vote in every election was passed to my mother, and eventually to my brother and I.
So this year, when we all have so much on our minds — both locally and worldwide — I encourage you to focus on these issues as you make your candidate choices, the values you cherish and that you can actually affect with your vote: Choice, freedom, fairness, equality, justice, civility, ethics and integrity. These are all basic rights we have and behaviors we expect as U.S. citizens.
Gas prices will go down. The economy will improve.
Instead, focus on our common values when you vote in the Aug. 2 primary election -- in person or by absentee ballot.
Do not sit this one out: Be a voter!
Christine Walter
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.