Response to Mr. Biden's win
To those Donald Trump supporters who are complaining:
When I was a kid, to be a “sore loser” was considered to be a character flaw. It could be enough to prevent you from being picked for another team.
When young people enter a team sport, one of the first rules learned is to be a gracious or at least, an uncomplaining loser.
Invariably, for all of the losers complaining to referees or umpires, it never changes the numbers. This sad exercise only takes valuable time away from the game or from practice time.
Shirley Wall
Traverse City