Disgrace in our country
To the editor and all Michigan congresspersons:
While our congress people are nif-gnawing about controlling women's bodies and breeding babies (do they realize that babies grow into children who need clothes, and food and schooling? And, is the government prepared to pay for all of these clothes and feeding of these babies that grew into children? We all know the answer to that.) And meanwhile, existing children are being mowed down by irrational people with guns (which have been freely allowed!).
Where is the rationale behind this disgrace in our country?
Shirley Wall
Traverse City
