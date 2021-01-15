The country’s priority
Our daughter is an emergency room nurse in Los Angeles and last week, she said it’s a war zone -- not enough beds, staff or oxygen to go around. Aid crews were directed to screen who lives and who dies.
As a country, we should be single minded to prevent further virus spread and improve vaccine distribution, not focused on political posturing and spread of hate (on both sides of the aisle).
On Christmas Eve, my oldest grandson (22) died from the virus. On Christmas Day, my neighbor and best friend died. On New Year’s Eve, neighbor’s houses were full of young people celebrating the new year.
I can only ponder why, we as a nation, refuse to take the simplest and easiest of precautions to prevent further spread of this horror. But we don’t. Are we in mass denial? This disease spreads because we refuse to stop travelling and/or take all necessary precautions.
Have you ever heard your daughter cry so hard in horrific sounds of wailing from irrevocable grief beyond description? We have.
Stop being so ignorant. Just stop it. Stop the unnecessary killing because you are unwilling to wear a mask or take simple precautions.
David Walker
Central Lake