Rising health care costs for seniors
Reality hit today — our monthly Priority Health cost for 2022 goes up $40 for my wife with another $1,000 deductible, totaling $7,000 deductible each year. I'm on Medicare; my costs will also go up for both Medicare and supplemental insurance. We are both healthy, by the way, and have never drawn any major costs on any of these plans. We're on a fixed retirement income and cannot afford increases like this.
However, the whole health system is broken. We can't afford ever increasing medical costs. Funding for Social Security is going broke, too. The Democrats proposed $3.5 trillion spending proposal adds benefits to Medicare and possibly reduces drug prices. Congress needs to prioritize shoring existing basics first. The reality is, corporations will not pay another cent more in taxes under the bill. We'll have "trickle-down tax costs" passed on to the consumer and will only add to the inflation crisis.
Let's not add more "crises" to the growing list of government-induced turmoil. We need proper funding for existing Medicare and Social Security now.
David Walker
Central Lake