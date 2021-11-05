Compare the impacts
Opponents of the proposed Timber Shores RV park near Northport claim the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) discharge will pollute Ennis Creek, the bay and wells. That’s ludicrous.
The treatment plant is the same type of technology used by the Northport-Leelanau Township Utility Authority. That plant has operated for years without polluting Northport Creek, the bay or drinking water wells.
According to Metcalf and Eddy’s "Wastewater Engineering," long recognized as the go-to reference for wastewater treatment processes, residential septic tank effluent contains 140-200 milligrams per liter of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD). The proposed Timber Shores WWTP would produce as little as 1% of the BOD discharged by a residential septic tank.
Given these facts, immediate neighbors and other opponents of Timber Shores and its proposed WWTP should be alarmed to the point of panic at the discharge from residential septic systems in operation along the creek and the bay. They should take urgent measures to reduce the discharge of their septic systems to the levels of the proposed Timber Shores WWTP — which are minuscule in comparison.
I’m proud to work with the Timber Shores team in articulating the facts to the community.
Scott Walker
Omena