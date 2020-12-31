Americans must trust elections
It is critical to the success of our republic that every American can trust our electoral system. In 2016 my Democrat friends were telling me that Russia hacked our election. Now they are saying 2020 was the most secure election ever. We are all losing faith in our process which is harmful for the future of our Republic.
I applaud Rep. Jack Bergman for standing with his constituents to address the irregularities and concerns with election process. Michigan is proud to have him in Washington.
Scott Walker
Kewadin