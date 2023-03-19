Observations of Grand Traverse County board
Once again, I read that certain members of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners are exceeding their parameters.
Commissioners Brad Jewett, Penny Morris and Darryl Nelson have presumed to take over the Bay Area Transportation Authority because, according to them, two legally appointed members of the BATA board aren't doing their jobs to the trio's satisfaction. Hmmm. The public that voted on and passed a millage recently seems to disagree with that unproven assessment. I thought boards were created to oversee public entities, not bow down to county commissioners.
Even stranger is that the so-called "accused" have not been made aware of their supposed shortcomings. (It seems like they're guilty without knowing what the problem is.)
Is this yet another example of "get rid of any administrator with whom you have a difference of opinion (such as Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority?)"
I'd hoped, with Ron Clous off the commission, some better judgments would prevail. Unfortunately, it seems not.
The only positive note I can see is that, so far, the chairman of the commission hasn't weighed in on this egregious power play. (Could he have gained some wisdom over the winter or is he still laughing about gun-waving in virtual meetings?)
Commissioners: Please avoid personal agendas. Use common sense and practice working together rather than sticking to a single viewpoint.
Pamela J. Wakefield
Traverse City
