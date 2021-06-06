Build a legacy
After years of effort to replace the worn out Senior Center building on the bay, both the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and the Traverse City Commission have it within their power to make a “once in a generation” decision that has eluded the prior leadership for considerably more than 20 years of frustration.
The city has the incredible location and the county has the Federal American Rescue Plan money (ARP, $18 million) and superb bonding capacity to build now. Together they can break through the old constraints of time and money to actually build a new, vibrant and beautiful Senior Center that speaks eloquently of our community’s pride.
A gorgeous building has been designed that seniors universally support. The new Grand Traverse County and Traverse City Senior Center on the waterfront can now become a reality. A new joint operating agreement, with an option to extend, spelling out the long term duties of each commission will provide continuity.
Each commissioner will be emblazoned on the entry walls of the new center for posterity’s admiration. Their foresight and conspicuous regard for our seniors will be a marvelous addition to their legacies as leaders in our community.
Pamela Wakefield
Traverse City