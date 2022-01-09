The value of a local newspaper
As 2021 ended, I thought about things for which I am grateful. Having access to a daily local newspaper is high on my list. I value the Record-Eagle the following reason which are in no particular order:
1) Photographs from locals
2) Photos by professionals, especially those of Jan-Michael Stump and Mike Krebs
3) Featured columnists, such as Dan Neilson, Rob Ford, Allison Batdorff, Lovina, Kathleen Parker, David Ignatius — to name only a few
4) Local news coverage of school board, city and country commission meetings, with follow up where needed
5) Letters to the editor
6) Comics and puzzles, with puzzles included in Sunday's paper of online paper on Mondays and Tuesdays
7) Movie and music reviews
8) Columns about activities, businesses, interesting people in community
Later I'll probably think of other reasons I appreciate the Record-Eagle. But you get the idea.
I would like to read more about the good things citizens of Traverse City and surroundings are doing. Many good contributions often go unannounced but not unappreciated.
Pamela Wakefield
Traverse City