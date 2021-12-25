The 12 Days of Christmas
There was concern by many this summer about finding enough gifts to purchase for Christmas. The big box stores as usual started pushing Christmas in late August, then we had numerous black Fridays as well as other black shopping days. Cyber Monday became cyber everyday. Christmas music returned to the radio before Halloween and Christmas TV movies seem to now be with us year round.
So how much about Christmas will we hear when the actual 12 Days of Christmas starts on Dec. 25?
I wish everyone enough.
Everett Waisanen
Suttons Bay