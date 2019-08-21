Thankful
The family of Charles Stanley Lawler expresses our great appreciation to those near and far who have shown their support in the emotional process of bringing “Chuck” home 69 years after being reported MIA in the Korean War. Thank you to the community that lined the streets as Chuck was taken to his final resting spot at Oakwood Cemetery.
Our family thanks Pastor Rick of First Church of the Nazarene for leading a heartfelt service. We are grateful for the local media coverage during this time of both joy and sorrow. Covell Funeral Home, our hearts couldn’t be warmed more by your wonderful staff who greeted us with generosity and professionalism. We are thankful to the Patriot Riders and Rolling Thunder for riding along with our family in honor of our fallen hero. We want to recognize the VFW for hosting a wonderful luncheon and presenting my wife, Charles’ sister, with memorabilia. Thank you to the Michigan National Guard for the color guards and pallbearers. Lastly, we’d like to thank Janett Grey, Sgt. Amanda Taylor and Sgt. Courtney Brown. These women put their lives on hold to educate and comfort our family. They brought us closure and we are forever thankful.
Bob and Bev Wagner
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.