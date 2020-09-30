Shut down Line 5
I don’t understand why anyone in their right mind would support letting one more gallon of oil pass under the Straits of Mackinac — either in a pipeline or in a tunnel. Enbridge seeks the all-mighty dollar with its proposal and its facts that don’t hold up under scrutiny.
There would be good jobs building the tunnel, but gone once the job is finished. Moving oil is tricky. Me, I prefer trucking it through Canada — not Michigan.
I moved to Traverse City in the ‘70s and paid less than $1 per gallon for fuel oil. Then the world market changed, and fuel oil went over $4 dollars per gallon. Oil now sells for $1.60 per gallon. We pay the price because we need to keep warm. What should matter to everyone is the safety and beauty of the Great Lakes. They are what make where we live such a great place.
Over the past 60-plus years, the pipeline has paid for itself. It should be shut down now.
Don Vreeland
Traverse City
