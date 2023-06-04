What about the kids?
As former board members and current volunteers of the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center (TBCAC), we have deep concerns about the issues currently plaguing the organization:
• The TBCAC is designed to provide a safe, child-centered atmosphere, with trauma-informed intervention and counseling services for victims of child sexual abuse and their families.
• The services being offered at the TBCAC are exemplary and what abused children and their families deserve.
• It is imperative that not one child is denied these specialized services at the TBCAC, while adults settle their differences.
• We support the present board and leadership’s desire and offer to participate in conflict resolution and/or mediation services in a confidential and professional manner to identify and resolve the issues being raised.
We hope that donors and advocates of the TBCAC remain steadfast supporters. The children depend on us, as a community, to give them hope, health and healing.
Marilyn Vlach, Annelle Kaspor, Olivia Lagina and Anne Morrison Perry
Traverse City
