Conflict in Europe puts all at risk
It appears that Neville Chamberlain is becoming the patron saint of the Republicans. With Kevin McCarthy's promise to stop supporting Ukraine if he becomes speaker, it is important to remove Jack Bergman from Congress.
Giving the GOP a majority in either the House or Senate would doom Europe to an even more increasing threat from Putin and Russia.
While there are many reasons to vote against Bergman, including reproductive rights, election denial and a complete lack of responsiveness to the needs of Northern Michigan, the imminent threat of an expanding conflict in Europe puts us all at risk.
John Vinkemulder
Frankfort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.