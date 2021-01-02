Changing tune
Although Jan. 20 can not come soon enough for many of us, it is going to be interesting how the GOP suddenly changes its tune.
One thing we can be assured of, however, is that they will blame every COVID death that occurs Jan. 21 and thereafter on Joe Biden.
Likewise, after four years of profligate spending and a trillion dollar tax cut for the wealthy they will suddenly claim to be the party of fiscal responsibility.
As Congress struggles to implement programs to get our economy working for all Americans, the GOP will do everything in their power to slow the recovery to make our new president look bad.
It seems that every time we suffer through a Republican administration, it is up to the Democrats to come and fix the mess. Clinton did it after Reagan/Bush I and Obama did it after Bush II.
John Vinkemulder
Frankfort