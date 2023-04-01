Why workers need laws to protect their wages
In response to Another View about prevailing wage legislation on Page A4 in the March 17 Record-Eagle: Look back a few years and know why we have some protections under the law for labor.
Business hates having to pay livable wages. Consequently, at a lot of jobs that could pay less, workers had to deal with the rhetoric of "the view of the bay made it worthwhile." (Although the workers were so busy working two jobs, they couldn't enjoy the view.)
We are now in a situation where there are labor shortages and people with different skills left the area – or abandoned their careers – because of the lack of decent wages and respect. Prevailing wages were tied to mostly government money. The ability to compete in other areas with cheaper labor has always been there and, believe me, a lot of businesses would cut each other's prices down to no profit to do so.
You want decent, respectful labor? Pay them and give them the respect they deserve. Elitism comes from labor making individuals and businesses huge amounts of profits.
How quick we forget that when the economy rebounds.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
