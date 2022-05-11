We all got what we wanted
We complained when we had to pay for catastrophic insurance, which was the responsible thing to do for car accident victims. The consequences for our choice are some injured were thrown under the bus. This is also OUR responsibility.
Insurance is still a choice to cover ourselves and also others, but now the legal system decides fault and the people who are thrown under the bus due to lack of ability to pay or having to determine fault through the lengthy court system. Some will end up in the government Medicaid systems and we still will pay for their care.
So we, the responsible caring public, we again got what we pay for. Seniors, disabled, indigent, etc. — those most affected by these rascals in government passing these laws. VOTE. Make a difference.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
