It is the norm now. People with a presumption of power and influence operating behind closed doors and in secret so as not to tarnish their reputations of status in the community.
You see it in local government, school boards and especially in business where manager shield owners on sensitive issues. It is in our local culture now, more pronounced as the more affluent and educated come into the area. It fits in with the high-rise issues and don’t-tell-me-what-to-do attitude because I know what is best for you.
So come on, join the common man. Don’t isolate your activities under the guise that you want to to what’s best for the common man. We get enough of that from our leaders in Washington.
Thomas Vert
Traverse City
