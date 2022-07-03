We reap what we sow
I am again appalled at what I read in the local paper about a payment situation when it comes to a worker and not any worker: a drain commission representative working a part-time job in a full-time position, making less than a fast food worker (if you use the comparison or if the only distinction is a title of a job). How inappropriate.
It's not the worker who has provided this attitude in the area. It's local business who for years have used labor to empower their lifestyle and attitude from children working fast food, agriculture taking advantage of a legal and illegal migrant workforce, contractors using unqualified labor on jobs to pinch pennies and an attitude of "pity the poor but don't give them anything."
It's election time, folks. Time for some of the elitist rascals to go home. You know who they are. They like to be quoted and seen in local media news opportunities. Vote. Be vocal. Make a difference. Let's see a more progressive attitude for the working class and a respectful attitude.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
