Care, services for disabled are deplorable
After reading Susan Odgers' column in the Record-Eagle on Sunday, Aug. 20, I am appalled and disgusted that the care for disabled people is so deplorable.
As a father of a spinal cord injured 35-year-old man, I have seen, over the years, most of what Susan describes.
The care and services, right from entering the hospital, start with people who do not know how to handle a patient with special needs, to the professional starting with admitting, and nursing care not realizing that a body being run by the secondary nervous system may make blood pressure and other basic readings on monitors different than normal.
The list goes on – and is a long one. The patient suffers and will fight a medical visit rather than endure bad care and embarrassment.
It is not just our one facility; it is most facilities, outside of rehab facilities, that have the problem. I feel for the patient. I have seen the frustration and embarrassment and reluctance to get care because of it.
We, as a people, are supposed to be smarter than this, and a lot of high-paid administrators, supervisors and down to the caregivers are supposed to see these incidents don't happen.
By the way, my son was traveling on a local airline and was handled poorly and his wheelchair broken. So, how do you deal with that? Also, now you don't want to fly. Disgusting!
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.