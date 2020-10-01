What is socialism?
How many people received and cashed stimulus checks? How many received enhanced unemployment checks? How many received stimulus money to help keep your business afloat? How many take advantage of government grants that are forgiven? How many take advantage of tax write-offs? And what party is in power right now complaining about socialism?
The lines get really blurry when it comes to conservatism and socialism — depends on who you talk to. Seems all the same; maybe it has more to do with moral responsibility than fiscal responsibility, which in most cases seems about the same politically.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.