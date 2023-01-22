Gray matter and dollars
I read again about affordable housing and how it's related to zoning and income. Maybe it's not the fact that income and zoning create the problem, but the illusion that they are tied exclusively to the problems.
There are groups who come into the area and want to change rules and regulations to adapt to their monetary abilities, and the rules and regulations get in their way. They want to eliminate or change the rule of how to conform, and it's easier if no one objects.
Supply and demand move markets. Zoning with affordability in mind is good policy and making sure every income group is involved is more helpful than the folks with resources wanting to make policy that involves eliminating the rules and regulations to their benefit.
Gray matter and dollars get in people's way.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.