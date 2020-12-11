Local service for local shoppers
There is all kinds of media about shopping local. Observations: we are local, we shop local, but we are not obligated to do so, so treat us with respect. Clean your stores, don't get snippy when we cannot hear you because of the mask you are wearing.
If picking up takeout food, make sure it's ready and at least warm and it is the right order. If it's in a bag, I don't check. If I'm supposed to get homemade chili, don't give my chili con carne out of a can.
Treat your customer like you want my business, rather than we owe you for being open. We're local residents and will frequent your place of business more than once if treated well. You want all of us to be in this together, then get it together. Don't be offended; be helpful and it will pay you dividends. Yes, it's work. Nothing is supposed to be a cake walk.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City