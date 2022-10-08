City officials' actions speak for themselves

We see it clearly now. City administrators have made it plain.

First: They have control of who works in local government jobs and how much they get paid and the raises they get.

Second: They show what they think of lesser jobs by the compensation they receive.

Third: There is disconnect and discrepancy on both counts, but, as lesser people, we are expected to respect that.

Fourth: They don't feel any pain when tax money is spent on their well-being. In fact, they feel entitled.

Fifth: Time to expect more and hold them accountable.

Speak up, folks. You are getting a lousy deal.

Thomas L. Vert

Traverse City 

