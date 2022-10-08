City officials' actions speak for themselves
We see it clearly now. City administrators have made it plain.
First: They have control of who works in local government jobs and how much they get paid and the raises they get.
Second: They show what they think of lesser jobs by the compensation they receive.
Third: There is disconnect and discrepancy on both counts, but, as lesser people, we are expected to respect that.
Fourth: They don't feel any pain when tax money is spent on their well-being. In fact, they feel entitled.
Fifth: Time to expect more and hold them accountable.
Speak up, folks. You are getting a lousy deal.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
