A disgrace to the community
What's happened within GT County? We approved money ($200,000-plus) for a BearCat.
We have to hire experts to help us spend government giveaway moneys, but during this winter we can't get the Civic Center track plowed or salted, and the South bathroom has not been cleaned or restocked in weeks and the homeless people have taken up residence. The health department should take notice and red tag that building.
Come on, commissioners and administration. Get out of your offices and look around at your facilities. A disgrace to the community.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.