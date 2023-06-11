Clarifying the situation for people from elsewhere
After reading "Our View" on May 26, it was obvious that the writer is a recent citizen from somewhere else.
This is our city, yes, the residents who live here, pay taxes, work here, but we are experiencing an increasing density of housing, people, business, cars – and on and on.
We are patient to the extent of mania with more over-anxious people who honk horns at us, give us the bird if we don't go fast enough, yell at us if they darn near get hit on bicycles when they go through the intersection in front of us – or they think we are taking up too much of their space.
Excuse me.
Have respect and patience when using my space in my town. Bring yourselves, your money, use the area with respect, and don't let the door hit you when you leave.
Then we can respect you.
Remember where you are – and apply dignity and respect when you do.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City
