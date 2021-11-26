What did we forget?
The comment page in the Record-Eagle indicates that the writer must have the “Fog” brought on by something as they don’t seem to remember how much the state senate and local governments and local naysayers — especially in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Antrim counties — pushed back on mandates or any regulations acted on by our state leaders.
You wanted control. Now you also have the mental burden of everyone who suffers from not only COVID but other complications from the flu, colds, asthma problems because you want to be in control.
You want it; you got it, and with that, you take on the responsibility of everyone who gets ill and their demise.
Narcissistic personalities operate as such. Good luck with it.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City