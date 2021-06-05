Time to change
Remember the old saying about the view of the Bay is worth what? The attitude about labor is still here, since a lot of people coming here have higher educations. It’s just talked about with cute phrases and innuendo, but the attitudes about the worker are the same. According to the stats coming out of Washington, most people have endured the pandemic better off than when it started due to government moneys.
Attitudes about the labor pool remain and maybe we should upgrade our titles on labor to match the amount of wages and benefits they get — much like business organizations do to their managers — then the workers can be called a food management specialist or the clean-up guy can be called holistic disinfectant specialist. We still look at lesser jobs on a social scale.
Some of the people working these jobs like what they do and deserve good wages and good housing opportunities, etc. It’s called respect. It’s been lacking here for the farm laborers, waitresses, janitors or anyone who has worked a lesser job.
That’s where your workers are. Time to do an upgrade on that mentality here.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City