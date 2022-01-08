Seniors be heard
To our seniors: you are being ignored. Don’t you get it? As seniors, are we way too affluent, lazy, have too many cognitive issues, just don’t care? What is it?
As a group, we have a huge voting group of people. Local governments, state and federal officers do very little for us and we accept it. Don’t make waves, I guess, so what are you afraid of? Losing your job or losing a friend? A lot of those went away years ago. Even the so-called president’s proposals offering new Medicare benefits weren’t going to take place until years in the future.
Wake up from your afternoon naps and speak up. You have a voice of power in numbers, even though we don’t yell as loud as we used to. We can be heard. Use your voting power to make a difference.
Thomas L. Vert
Traverse City