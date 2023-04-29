We stand in opposition to proposed racetrack
I stand with my neighbors in vigorous opposition to the application for a special use permit in Kasson Township aimed at creating a motorcycle racetrack.
This permit, if issued, will create a harmful and dangerous precedent to the farms, neighbors and environment contiguous to the proposed event space. The impact extends to those proximal with a substantial risk of fire.
Forest fires have historically been a chief prevention concern in Kasson Township, for we are no strangers to fatal fires. The longtime presence of a fire tower on Tower Road stood as a symbol of this caution. The surrounding forests to the event space are particularly vulnerable.
Imagine hundreds of loud motorcycles (without spark arrestors) invading your neighborhood beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, and extending for weeks – and years. The abundant amount of fuel and other accelerants, smoking and campfires create a needless and reckless danger.
We don’t want this racetrack!
It would be a disturbance and a violation of the peace for our friends and neighbors. The farms bordering this proposed disturbance are long-held by hard-working families that deserve to retain their peace and security.
Joseph Verschaeve
Traverse City
