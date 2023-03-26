Response was commendable
Sunday, March 19, was a very traumatic day for an Antrim County family living near Elk Lake. Their two young boys had gone missing; their tracks disappearing across the partially frozen lake. Neighbors got involved and 911 was quickly called.
The response from local agencies was incredible. Within seconds, first responders from South Torch Lake Fire Department were on the scene, followed by county sheriff's departments and the U.S. Coast Guard.
I’m writing to thank every single person (and police dog!) that participated in this rescue effort, from the MH-60 ground crew in Traverse City to the Antrim County Victims Unit volunteers who comforted the terrified family through the long afternoon.
Thanks to this overwhelming response, the boys were found and an unthinkable tragedy was averted.
This sort of response is local and federal government at its finest – and I’ve never been prouder to be a citizen and a resident of Northwest Lower Michigan.
Joshua Veith
Rapid City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.