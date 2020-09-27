Board doesn’t support seniors
Shame on the Grand Traverse County commissioners for throwing senior citizens under the bus. They expect our support for many projects.
We seniors waited over 18 years with promises of private funding or a vote for a new center — to no avail. An architect provided renderings that were approved by those of us who use the center, but commissioners can’t agree that it’s necessary or a priority.
To many seniors, our center is a lifeline to socialization, entertainment and friendships. I and many friends use it weekly and everyone is expected to make do with the spare space, with a promise of better things to come.
Traverse City is 21 percent senior citizens. We need a nice center to call our own. I’m disappointed commissioners can’t sign a long-term lease with the city owners to at least get this funding issue on the ballot for our seniors and county residents to decide on.
Shame on commissioners for your negative votes and acting like the expenses for this project are coming out of your own pockets.
Sheri Varner
Traverse City
What happened to the three branches?
In Pat Buchanan’s column published Sept. 24 in the Record-Eagle, Mr. Buchanan laments how ungrateful Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have abandoned the politics of their party when rendering decisions, suggesting that appointments should be confirmed based on their allegiance to the party rather than adherence to the the law. How can our democracy ever be be restored if the criteria for confirming judges is to meet a party’s litmus test rather than swear an oath to uphold the Constitution?
Buchanan goes on to say “Republican senators have to bite the bullet on this one and vote for whomever Trump nominates.” Dear U.S. senators, please vote based on a candidate’s qualifications and willingness to uphold the law regardless of politics or party.
Catherine Schmitt
Traverse City
Blessed with good neighbors
This letter is the only way I can think of to express my gratitude in a heartfelt, public way to two total strangers who were driving by on Bay Street recently when my foot got crossways with my bike’s kickstand, and I took an ugly spill, face first, onto the pavement.
Before I’d had a chance to be sure the only damage was to my dignity, there they were, standing over me: A lady in an SUV who’d just cleared the intersection at M-72, and a gentleman who’d been driving the other way. Both had stopped instantly, rushed to my side despite my foolishly premature thumbs-up-I’m-okay signal, and then stayed long enough to make absolutely sure this total stranger truly was okay. Eventually they accepted my verdict and we all went our ways.
But throughout my bike ride up the TART trail and back — and every moment since — I’ve been whispering silent thanks to God Himself for endowing me — all of us — with such fine neighbors. Whoever you were, I’m thankful for your thoughtfulness and God bless you.
Graydon DeCamp
Elk Rapids
Recognize seniors’ needs
Kudos to Robert Steadman and Senior Center Friends for continuing effort to accomplish their goal. Unfortunately local government officials and elected representatives fail to appreciate the the importance of the Senior Center to the population it serves.
The most recent actions resulting in the failure to address the issue with voters reflect the lack of commitment long displayed regarding the project. This borderline indifference toward the project does not leave me optimistic. Far more effort and resolve needs to be displayed before I could be the least bit confident that the vision will become reality.
Pope Francis recently addressed the importance of caring for our most vulnerable: “If we do not learn to look after and to respect our elderly, we will be treated in the same way ... The quality of a society, I mean of a civilization, is also judged by how it treats elderly people and by the place it gives them in community life.”
It is in our own best interest to recognize the needs of our elder citizens and take meaningful action to meet them. Increased support to make the new senior center a reality is a good place to start.
Lawrence Kaechele
Traverse City
Letter led astray
The recent letter “Founded on Religion” is widely inaccurate.
As we all learned in grade school, American was founded on Enlightenment principles and insured religious freedom, not a Christian nation. The committee Congress selected to write the Declaration of Independence was composed mostly of deists as reflected in the terms Creator, Nature’s God, and Laws of Nature. Governments derive their “just power from the consent of the governed,” not from the Christian God, and seek “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” not God’s will. Colonial Christians eventually chose to end financial support of religion, ending the religious tyranny many fled here to escape.
The Christian right chooses to deceive. David Barton’s books on America’s founding, laden with inaccuracies and distortions, have been widely condemned including by numerous evangelical historians.
Religious freedom is not valued by the powerful Christian right, nor increasingly the court. Religious freedom precludes seeking to impose one’s beliefs on others through the court, to impose discrimination based on ancient bigotries, to avoid health mandates, to abuse tax exemptions with increasingly organized involvement in politics by pastors and churches, to advance one’s religion with public school funds and COVID relief funds.
Only tyranny takes from others.
John Wierenga
Williamsburg
Our practices don’t reflect assertions
The Swovelands say this is a Christian nation. They cite the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to support their idea. These are secular documents.
One declares allegiance to King James and proclaims the right to form a government, another proclaims the right of the colonies to separate from England and become an independent nation, and finally the Constitution which firmly states in the First Amendment “congress shall make no laws respecting the establishment of religion ...”
The Trinity Decision revolved around the Church of the Holy Trinity’s right to hire a pastor from England, reversing a lower court decision that the Church had violated federal law in contracting foreign labor. Justice Josiah Brewer provided an overview of references to God in official documents from U.S. history, state constitutions and oaths of office. He inferred customs and practices such as charity, missionary work and the existence of many churches were evidence that this was a “Christian nation.”
Are we really a Christian nation by customs and practices as the judge contended? Separating families at the border, racial discrimination, gun violence, the mendacity of elected officials and our desecration of the environment leads me to think maybe not.
Samuel Bender
Traverse City
