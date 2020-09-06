Don't oversimplify our history
Fred Stoye’s Aug. 30 letter grossly oversimplified how history is understood and applied within society and scholarship. Their invocation that “the left” has “forgotten their past” is disingenuous, incorrect and a typical behavior from someone who would rather make excuses for the oppression of today than actually learn from history about its origins.
I would love to hear what historical research Stoye has done, either in general or specifically in regard to the figures he invokes such as Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln or George Washington. As a social historian, I’m keenly aware that without written records “we don’t know what was in the minds of past historical figures.” Luckily, Stoye’s examples have many articles and books written about them should they choose to read one.
Furthermore, the majority of Confederate monuments were erected during the Civil Rights Movement by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center considers a part of the Neo-Confederate movement with “a reactionary conservative ideology that has made inroads into the Republican Party.” These monuments deliberately confuse American understanding about the institution of slavery, its policy of genocide and those responsible for it.
Tear them down.
Isaac Vanderwal
Rapid City
