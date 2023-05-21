These games can have deadly consequences
I agree with Treenen Sturman’s assessment in the May 14 letter about the game "Assassins" that high school kids are playing. We played such shoot-em-up games as young children, but outgrew them when society told us they were inappropriate for young adults and grownups.
Now we have a society that has elevated that behavior to an acceptable status in the computer gaming industry with violent shooting and war games.
If you don’t think that is affecting young people and young adult behavior, think again.
Michael Vanderkolk
Traverse City
