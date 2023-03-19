Will rude hand gestures come next?
In her Feb. 23 column on this page, Ms. Giles Cooney's description of intergenerational differences as an excuse for using crass foul language is totally erroneous. The use of such words is an example of poor upbringing, lack of education and language skills.
As we expand our language skills, we stop baby talk, try not to use words like "ain't" and expand our vocabulary. We learn not to use certain slang words or derogatory words, which include swear words. No one is perfect and they do slip out.
But to say that the present generation has "normalized" the use of swear words does not in any way justify it. It's done to shock, be cute or draw attention to oneself like children.
The entertainment industry should not be our shining example, as it does it completely for the sake of attention and money: "Watch this. Buy this. Follow my Twitter." It's all about: "Look at me! See how outrageous I can be?" Rather than: See what I've accomplished or contributed.
Will it be for our betterment when this trend goes even further and, rather than use words, we just opt for "the finger?"
It's time to get ourselves, and all generations, back on track to building a better society – and contribute to it rather than detract from it.
Michael VanderKolk
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.