What our county commissioners need to do
I admit to being tired. I am so tired of my tax dollars being spent by the Grand Traverse County Commission on non-essentials, rather than lifting the burdens on those in dire need. Now, after a quarter-million-dollar armored vehicle, the plan is for a $100-million bridge across the Boardman River.
This is at the same time we have so many residents with no housing, no medical care and especially no available mental health care.
What are your priorities, commissioners? Obviously, it is not the well-being of our residents. You couldn’t even listen to the steady voice of Dr. Michael Collins to help guide our COVID response, because his views as a medical professional differed from your non-medical views.
I’m asking for genuine respect for differing points of view; even better, actually welcoming differing points of view.
Our communities thrive if we invite all voices and actually listen.
Mary Van Valin
Traverse City
