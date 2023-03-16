Commissioners must stop bashing others for differing opinions
The Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners strikes again.
If to serve on a public board in our county means you cannot have opinions that are different from those of the majority on the board of commissioners, we are no longer a functional democracy.
Welcoming divergent points of view leads to outcomes that serve all residents better.
Who would want to serve our county on boards, like the Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) board, when how you vote on an issue puts you at risk for the kind of bashing the majority of the board has offered two of the BATA board members?
Simple decency when serving in our government means that you know not everyone thinks the same as you think, and you remain respectful.
There’s more to governing than getting your own way.
Mary Van Valin
Traverse City
