Supporting O'Neil

Dan O’Neil offers us a rare opportunity. He works diligently to get dark money out of politics; he wants to protect our water and environment; he wants to adequately fund public education from early childhood through affordable college. He wants hard-working people to be paid a living wage. These are, or should be, bi-partisan values we all hold.

Our rare opportunity is to elect a person who is thoroughly knowledgeable in content and process to get these good things done for our district. Plus, he has impeccable integrity. Vote for a positive future; vote for Dan.

Mary Van Valin

Traverse City

