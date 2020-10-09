Supporting O'Neil
Dan O’Neil offers us a rare opportunity. He works diligently to get dark money out of politics; he wants to protect our water and environment; he wants to adequately fund public education from early childhood through affordable college. He wants hard-working people to be paid a living wage. These are, or should be, bi-partisan values we all hold.
Our rare opportunity is to elect a person who is thoroughly knowledgeable in content and process to get these good things done for our district. Plus, he has impeccable integrity. Vote for a positive future; vote for Dan.
Mary Van Valin
Traverse City
