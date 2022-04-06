Speak respectfully
When the less-than civil discussion of mere facts about the demographics of Whitewater Township causes the planning consultant and a board member to resign, we might all take notice that we have much to learn about making safe places for all who live in our communities.
How we speak to each other about topics like diversity is important. We have abundant resources in our area to help us learn more about diversity. As voters, we must elect people who have the basic ability to speak respectfully.
Mary Van Valin
Traverse City
